ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

