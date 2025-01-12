ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $935.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

