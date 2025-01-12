ORG Partners LLC Purchases 215 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,523,000 after buying an additional 1,014,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,868,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,895 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,406,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,050,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,738,000 after purchasing an additional 249,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,454,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after purchasing an additional 466,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

