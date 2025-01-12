ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 539.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

