Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Franklin Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. This trade represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.