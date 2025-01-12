Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 114.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7,954.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 289,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

