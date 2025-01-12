ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $67.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

