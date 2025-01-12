International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 236,361 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,181.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,015,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $114.32 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,366.50. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,261.45. The trade was a 6.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

