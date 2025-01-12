Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after purchasing an additional 196,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

