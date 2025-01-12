Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price at $187.11

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.11.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 146.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 501.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $162.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.94.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Defense Stocks Gaining From Budget and Interest Rate Pressures
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks Set to Thrive in This Winter’s Freeze
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bullish on Athleisure? Here’s Why Lululemon Stock Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.