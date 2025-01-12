Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Holdings Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3,200.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 228,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

