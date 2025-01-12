ORG Partners LLC Invests $104,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $12.96 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 127.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

