ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 673.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $5,336,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 104,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 39,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

