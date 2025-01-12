iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,235,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,793,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $183.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

