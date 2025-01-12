ORG Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.85.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $405.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.32 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

