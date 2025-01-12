ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,679,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,024.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,064.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $922.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

