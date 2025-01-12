ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 17.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEU opened at $483.52 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $481.95 and a 52 week high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 35.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 22.21%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

