International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 374,793 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 305.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

