First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,155 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,114. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,620. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.2 %

AME opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $174.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.03 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

