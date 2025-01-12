Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DCOMP opened at $19.85 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

