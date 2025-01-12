ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nestlé by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $80.65 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

