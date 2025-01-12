ORG Partners LLC Has $136,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average is $220.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.52 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

