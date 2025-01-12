ORG Partners LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Cencora by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock valued at $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.60.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $236.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $253.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

