International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,686 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after purchasing an additional 148,431 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,569,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $459.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $191.88 and a 12-month high of $506.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

