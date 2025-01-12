ORG Partners LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $373,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $80.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

