ORG Partners LLC Sells 53,071 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,071 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 341,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PTIN opened at $27.53 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.