12,293 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,122,000 after buying an additional 209,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,683,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 395,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

