International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 428,393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $222.53 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day moving average of $253.73.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.