Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 846.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,167,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

