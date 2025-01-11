Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

