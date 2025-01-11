Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $298,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $630.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.33. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $453.18 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

