Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 210 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 620,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in American International Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

American International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.