Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,229,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,904 shares of company stock worth $62,545,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.