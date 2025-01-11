Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.