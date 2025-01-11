First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after buying an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

