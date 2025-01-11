Diversified Trust Co Has $593,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $278.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.77 and its 200-day moving average is $328.52. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.