Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,350,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,666,897. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

