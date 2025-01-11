Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $483.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.62.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

