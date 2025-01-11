General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 537,240 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,782,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $82,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE GM opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

