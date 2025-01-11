ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 811.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,198,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,752,993. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CRWD opened at $348.84 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 684.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.