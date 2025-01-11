ORG Partners LLC Buys 715 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after buying an additional 10,195,768 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19,380.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of ET stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

