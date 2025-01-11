Brokers Issue Forecasts for FANG FY2026 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $16.50 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.51 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $174.77 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $147.93 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $793,611,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

