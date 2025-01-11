Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 49,501.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $53,387,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,253 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $30,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $489.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.55 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.76.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.40.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

