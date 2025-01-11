Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. The trade was a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $67.26 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

