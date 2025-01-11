Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 597 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. InvesTrust bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 223,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.36 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

