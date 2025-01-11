The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group
In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,151. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE THG opened at $147.33 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.72.
The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.
The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.
About The Hanover Insurance Group
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.
