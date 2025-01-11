Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,381,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,159 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Mondelez International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.