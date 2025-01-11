First Hawaiian Bank Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of PSX opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

