First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.