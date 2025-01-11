Fulton Bank N.A. Has $326,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after acquiring an additional 549,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,993,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

